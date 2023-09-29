Bridgeport seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 49-39 over Beallsville in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beallsville, as it began with a 15-7 edge over Bridgeport through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 30-21 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Bridgeport moved to a 49-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bridgeport and Beallsville faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Beallsville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bridgeport faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Beallsville took on Blacksville Clay-Battelle on Sept. 15 at Blacksville Clay-Battelle High School.

