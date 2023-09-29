Defense dominated as Ansonia pitched a 30-0 shutout of New Paris National Trail in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Ansonia opened with an 8-0 advantage over New Paris National Trail through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Blazers’ expense.

Ansonia steamrolled to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ansonia and New Paris National Trail faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ansonia faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and New Paris National Trail took on New Lebanon Dixie on Sept. 15 at New Paris National Trail High School.

