It was a tough night for Chillicothe Southeastern which was overmatched by Chillicothe Huntington in this 47-12 verdict.

Chillicothe Huntington moved in front of Chillicothe Southeastern 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Huntsmen opened a huge 35-12 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Chillicothe Huntington charged to a 47-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington took on Chillicothe Unioto on Sept. 15 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

