Defense dominated as Beaver Eastern pitched a 49-0 shutout of Willow Wood Symmes Valley in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Beaver Eastern steamrolled in front of Willow Wood Symmes Valley 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Beaver Eastern jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and Willow Wood Symmes Valley squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Beaver Eastern squared off with Racine Southern in a football game.

