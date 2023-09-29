East Palestine pushed past Wellsville for a 40-22 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bulldogs and the Tigers were both scoreless.

East Palestine roared ahead of Wellsville 40-14 as the final quarter started.

The Tigers narrowed the gap 8-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Wellsville and East Palestine squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, East Palestine faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Wellsville took on Leetonia on Sept. 15 at Wellsville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.