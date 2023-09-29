Cincinnati Country Day handled Cincinnati Clark Montessori 49-8 in an impressive showing on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The Nighthawks’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Nighthawks held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Country Day and Cincinnati Clark Montessori squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

