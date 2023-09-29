It was a tough night for Williamsport Westfall which was overmatched by Chillicothe Zane Trace in this 42-14 verdict.

The first quarter gave Chillicothe Zane Trace a 14-7 lead over Williamsport Westfall.

The Pioneers’ offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Chillicothe Zane Trace breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers chalked up this decision in spite of the Mustangs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Williamsport Westfall played in a 48-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Piketon and Williamsport Westfall took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Sept. 15 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.