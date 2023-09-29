Casstown Miami East eventually beat Troy Christian 26-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Casstown Miami East opened with a 13-0 advantage over Troy Christian through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense charged in front for a 20-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Troy Christian stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 20-7.

The Vikings held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Troy Christian faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Casstown Miami East faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic and Troy Christian took on West Milton Milton-Union on Sept. 15 at Troy Christian High School.

