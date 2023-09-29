Cincinnati Mariemont posted a narrow 21-14 win over Cincinnati Madeira in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mariemont a 9-0 lead over Cincinnati Madeira.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs enjoyed a 14-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Mariemont faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Reading and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

