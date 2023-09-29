Piketon cut in front to start, but Bainbridge Paint Valley answered the challenge to collect a 49-30 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Piketon High on Sept. 29.

Piketon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-0 advantage over Bainbridge Paint Valley as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Redstreaks with a 24-8 lead over the Bearcats heading into the second quarter.

Piketon had a 30-28 edge on Bainbridge Paint Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats pulled off a stirring 21-0 fourth quarter to trip the Redstreaks.

The last time Bainbridge Paint Valley and Piketon played in a 42-8 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Piketon faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Williamsport Westfall on Sept. 15 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

