Barnesville rolled past Caldwell for a comfortable 41-7 victory at Caldwell High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Barnesville moved in front of Caldwell 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense charged in front for a 41-0 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Barnesville and Caldwell were both scoreless.

The Redskins rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Shamrocks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Caldwell faced off against Belpre.

