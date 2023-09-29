A suffocating defense helped Albany Alexander handle Bidwell River Valley 21-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Albany Alexander moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Albany Alexander and Bidwell River Valley played in a 66-30 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Albany Alexander took on Wellston on Sept. 15 at Albany Alexander High School.

