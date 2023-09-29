Defense dominated as Cuyahoga Heights pitched a 31-0 shutout of Wickliffe in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Cuyahoga Heights a 14-0 lead over Wickliffe.

The Red Wolves registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cuyahoga Heights and Wickliffe faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cuyahoga Heights faced off against Kirtland and Wickliffe took on Orwell Grand Valley on Sept. 15 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

