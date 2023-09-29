Chillicothe Unioto’s defense throttled Frankfort Adena, resulting in a 52-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Chillicothe Unioto opened with a 21-0 advantage over Frankfort Adena through the first quarter.

The Shermans registered a 45-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Chillicothe Unioto steamrolled to a 52-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Frankfort Adena faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Unioto took on Chillicothe Huntington on Sept. 15 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

