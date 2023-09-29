Cincinnati Purcell Marian rallied from behind to knock off Cincinnati Hills Christian for a 29-6 verdict on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Hills Christian, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Cincinnati Purcell Marian through the end of the first quarter.

The Cavaliers kept a 9-6 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian roared to a 22-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Hills Christian squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on Greenfield McClain on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

