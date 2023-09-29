Defense dominated as Bethel-Tate pitched a 38-0 shutout of Batavia Clermont Northeastern in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Bethel-Tate jumped in front of Batavia Clermont Northeastern 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 19-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Bethel-Tate thundered to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bethel-Tate and Batavia Clermont Northeastern played in a 18-14 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Bethel-Tate squared off with Batavia in a football game.

