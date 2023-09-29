Columbus Marion-Franklin handed Columbus Africentric a tough 20-6 loss in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Africentric were both scoreless.

The Red Devils registered an 8-0 advantage at halftime over the Nubians.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Africentric squared off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus Independence on Sept. 15 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

