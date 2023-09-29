Canfield South Range left no doubt on Friday, controlling Girard from start to finish for a 49-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Canfield South Range a 14-7 lead over Girard.

The Raiders fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Canfield South Range and Girard were both scoreless.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Girard faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Canfield South Range faced off against Struthers and Girard took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Sept. 15 at Girard High School.

