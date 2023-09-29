Cincinnati Taft earned a convincing 45-7 win over Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Taft opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Hughes through the first quarter.

The Senators’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Big Red at halftime.

Cincinnati Taft thundered to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Hughes squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Hughes took on Hamilton Badin on Sept. 15 at Hamilton Badin High School.

