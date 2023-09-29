Clarksville Clinton-Massie’s defense throttled Goshen, resulting in a 50-0 shutout on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie charged in front of Goshen 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie breathed fire to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Goshen played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Goshen faced off against Blanchester and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Harrison on Sept. 15 at Harrison High School.

