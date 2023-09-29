Columbus Eastmoor posted a narrow 30-24 win over Columbus South in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Columbus Eastmoor moved in front of Columbus South 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Bulldogs made it 22-16.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Warriors and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus South and Columbus Eastmoor faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus South faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Eastmoor took on Columbus West on Sept. 15 at Columbus West.

