A swift early pace pushed Columbus Hamilton Township past Circleville Friday 55-19 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Hamilton Township a 14-0 lead over Circleville.

The Rangers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Columbus Hamilton Township thundered to a 48-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Circleville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Sept. 15 at Circleville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.