A suffocating defense helped Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian handle Navarre Fairless 23-0 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Navarre Fairless were both scoreless.

The Royals registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Royals held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Navarre Fairless played in a 22-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Navarre Fairless faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian took on Canton South on Sept. 15 at Canton South High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.