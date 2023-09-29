Dayton West Carrollton topped Piqua 14-13 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Dayton West Carrollton a 7-0 lead over Piqua.

The two squads struggled a 7-7 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Piqua and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Piqua High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Sidney and Piqua took on Greenville on Sept. 15 at Greenville High School.

