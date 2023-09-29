Cincinnati Winton Woods topped Kings Mill Kings 13-12 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Kings Mill Kings showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Cincinnati Winton Woods as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 6-0 fourth quarter to trip the Knights.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Winton Woods played in a 23-16 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Kings Mill Kings took on Milford on Sept. 15 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

