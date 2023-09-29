Cincinnati Anderson rolled past Morrow Little Miami for a comfortable 46-20 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati Anderson opened with a 29-7 advantage over Morrow Little Miami through the first quarter.

The Raptors opened an immense 32-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Cincinnati Anderson roared to a 39-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Morrow Little Miami took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

