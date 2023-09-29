Columbus Whetstone notched a win against Columbus East 16-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Whetstone opened with an 8-6 advantage over Columbus East through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Columbus Whetstone and Columbus East were both scoreless.

The Braves held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus East and Columbus Whetstone played in a 38-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus East took on Columbus Northland on Sept. 21 at Columbus Northland High School.

