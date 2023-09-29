Defense dominated as Columbus Walnut Ridge pitched a 36-0 shutout of Columbus West in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Scots fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Cowboys’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Scots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West played in a 42-0 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Columbus South and Columbus West took on Columbus Eastmoor on Sept. 15 at Columbus West.

