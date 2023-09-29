Columbus Beechcroft earned a convincing 40-7 win over Columbus Mifflin in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Beechcroft an 8-7 lead over Columbus Mifflin.

The Cougars opened an immense 28-7 gap over the Punchers at the intermission.

Columbus Beechcroft charged to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Mifflin faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Mifflin faced off against Columbus East and Columbus Beechcroft took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 15 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

