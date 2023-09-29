Columbus Independence broke in front early and tripped Columbus Briggs for an 18-12 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Briggs High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Independence a 10-0 lead over Columbus Briggs.

The 76ers opened a slim 18-6 gap over the Bruins at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bruins enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Columbus Independence and Columbus Briggs squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Columbus Independence High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Independence took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Sept. 15 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

