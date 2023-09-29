Chagrin Falls Kenston collected a solid win over Mayfield in a 38-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Chagrin Falls Kenston a 7-0 lead over Mayfield.

The Bombers registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Mayfield inched back to a 31-14 deficit.

The Bombers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Mayfield played in a 28-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.