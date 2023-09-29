Cincinnati Moeller dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Cincinnati Elder for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Elder High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Moeller a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Elder.

The Fighting Crusaders opened a narrow 21-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Cincinnati Moeller thundered to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Elder squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Louisville St Xavier and Cincinnati Moeller took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

