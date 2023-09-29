Canal Winchester handed Westerville North a tough 24-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense pulled in front for a 17-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Westerville North battled back to make it 17-7 in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Canal Winchester and Westerville North played in a 24-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Westerville North faced off against Delaware Hayes and Canal Winchester took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Sept. 15 at Canal Winchester High School.

