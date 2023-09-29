Clayton Northmont topped Huber Heights Wayne 26-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Huber Heights Wayne showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 17-7 advantage over the Thunderbolts at the end of the second quarter.

Huber Heights Wayne had a 24-14 edge on Clayton Northmont at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Thunderbolts’ defeat of the Warriors.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Clayton Northmont squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Miamisburg and Clayton Northmont took on Miamisburg on Sept. 21 at Clayton Northmont High School.

