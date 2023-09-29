Delaware Hayes topped Westerville South 36-33 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Westerville South, as it began with a 13-10 edge over Delaware Hayes through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Wildcats with a 26-24 lead over the Pacers heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Delaware Hayes and Westerville South locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

The Pacers held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Delaware Hayes squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Westerville South faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes took on Westerville North on Sept. 15 at Westerville North High School.

