Delaware Olentangy Berlin eventually beat Hilliard Darby 27-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Hilliard Darby High on Sept. 29.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin darted in front of Hilliard Darby 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Darby played in a 31-28 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hilliard Darby faced off against Lancaster and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 15 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.