Columbus Northland’s defense throttled Columbus Centennial, resulting in a 51-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Northland a 14-0 lead over Columbus Centennial.

The Vikings opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Stars at the intermission.

Columbus Northland breathed fire to a 51-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Centennial faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Columbus Centennial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus East and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Sept. 15 at Columbus Centennial High School.

