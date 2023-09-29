An early dose of momentum helped Ashtabula Lakeside to a 44-14 runaway past Jefferson during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Ashtabula Lakeside a 24-0 lead over Jefferson.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Dragons and the Falcons were both scoreless.

Ashtabula Lakeside charged to a 36-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Jefferson took on Rocky River Lutheran West on Sept. 15 at Jefferson Area High School.

