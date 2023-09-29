Belmont Union Local controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-14 win against Cambridge on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 14-7 advantage over Cambridge through the first quarter.

The Jets’ offense steamrolled in front for a 38-7 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Belmont Union Local jumped to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets chalked up this decision in spite of the Bobcats’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Cambridge and Belmont Union Local squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Cambridge faced off against Bellaire and Belmont Union Local took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Sept. 15 at Belmont Union Local High School.

