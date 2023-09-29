A suffocating defense helped Aurora handle Tallmadge 38-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Aurora opened with a 21-0 advantage over Tallmadge through the first quarter.

The Green Men opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Aurora and Tallmadge were both scoreless.

The Green Men held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Aurora and Tallmadge played in a 31-30 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

