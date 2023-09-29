Dayton Centerville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-6 win over Beavercreek on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Dayton Centerville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.

The Elks’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.

Dayton Centerville breathed fire to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Elks held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Centerville faced off against Clayton Northmont and Beavercreek took on Springfield on Sept. 15 at Springfield High School.

