Brunswick’s defense throttled Euclid, resulting in a 14-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Blue Devils opened a slim 7-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Brunswick jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Brunswick and Euclid played in a 44-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Euclid faced off against Strongsville.

