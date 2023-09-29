Columbus Bishop Hartley dominated Cleveland VASJ 51-20 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 22-0 lead over Cleveland VASJ.

The Hawks fought to a 44-7 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Cleveland VASJ clawed to within 44-13 through the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland VASJ and Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Cleveland VASJ took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Sept. 15 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

