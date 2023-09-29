Defense dominated as Dresden Tri-Valley pitched a 59-0 shutout of Warsaw River View at Warsaw River View High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Warsaw River View faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Lexington on Sept. 15 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

