Andover Pymatuning Valley’s defense throttled Fairport Harbor Fairport, resulting in a 40-0 shutout on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Andover Pymatuning Valley an 8-0 lead over Fairport Harbor Fairport.

The Lakers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 16-0 lead over the Skippers at the intermission.

Andover Pymatuning Valley stormed to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Girard on Sept. 15 at Girard High School.

