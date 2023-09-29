Akron Manchester pushed past Massillon Tuslaw for a 19-7 win on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Akron Manchester moved in front of Massillon Tuslaw 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Akron Manchester stormed to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Mustangs’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Massillon Tuslaw and Akron Manchester faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Wooster Triway.

