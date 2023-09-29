Cincinnati Sycamore topped Liberty Township Lakota East 38-30 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Sycamore and Liberty Township Lakota East settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Sycamore enjoyed a meager margin over Liberty Township Lakota East with a 24-17 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Aviators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Middletown on Sept. 15 at Middletown High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.