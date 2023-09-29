Dover’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus St. Francis DeSales 38-7 at Columbus St. Francis Desales High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Stallions’ expense.

Dover steamrolled to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Dover faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Dover took on Steubenville on Sept. 15 at Dover High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.