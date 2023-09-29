Coshocton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Byesville Meadowbrook 55-22 at Coshocton High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Coshocton a 14-6 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook.

The Redskins opened an immense 35-14 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Coshocton jumped to a 55-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Coshocton and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Coshocton faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Warsaw River View on Sept. 15 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.