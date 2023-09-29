Bowerston Conotton Valley earned a convincing 33-8 win over Matamoras Frontier in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Bowerston Conotton Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Matamoras Frontier through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Bridgeport and Matamoras Frontier took on Pine Grove Valley on Sept. 15 at Pine Grove Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.